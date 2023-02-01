News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield men's mental health group relaunches free coffee mornings in the city's Ridings shopping centre twice a month

A free mental health coffee morning for men is set to relaunch in The Ridings Shopping Centre, Wakefield.

By Shawna Healey
11 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 5:00pm

Men’s mental health group, Man Matters, by the Wakefield-based charity, Gasped, is unveiling its free coffee shop for men this week.

Commencing from February 2, the meetings will be held every other Thursday from 10am at 12.30pm and is open to all men over the age of 18 living in the Wakefield district.

Project manager, Olivia Hemsley, said: “Come join us at The Ridings for a brew and a chat with other like-minded men!”

The coffee morning is open to all adult men living in the Wakefield District.
    Man Matters provides emotional support for men in the form of person-centred counselling and works with men to address issues at the earliest possible stage and to contribute towards building their emotional resilience through coffee mornings, one-to-one support and events.

    The coffee morning will also be held on:

    Thursday February 16 Thursday March 2 Thursday March 16 Thursday March 30 Thursday April 6 Thursday April 20 Thursday May 4 Thursday May 18

    Man Matters will be holding the free coffee morning in The Ridings every other Thursday morning.
