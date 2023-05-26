News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield music venue announces Tina Turner tribute with proceeds going to legendary singer's favourite charity

A local music venue has announced a Tina Turner tribute this bank holiday weekend, with ticket sales donated to the late rock and roll singer’s favourite charity.
By Kara McKune
Published 26th May 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Venue23, on Smyth Street, had one of the UK’s best Tina Turner tribute acts planned prior to the devastating loss of the legend on Wednesday (May 24).

Now, the Wakefield music venue has now announced a unique special tribute to the musical icon, with all ticket sales donated to Tina Turner’s charity of choice.

Proceeds will go to Caldwell Children, a Staffordshire-based charity that Tina often donated to, which provides access to a variety of equipment and treatments to disabled children so that they can lead an active and independent life.

Legend, Tina Turner tragically passed away earlier this week.Legend, Tina Turner tragically passed away earlier this week.
    Karl Johnson, owner of Venue23, said: "We had already booked one of the country’s best Tina Turner tributes and released it last week for Sunday, July 16 and we were pushing on media when the awful news came.”

    This bank holiday Sunday (May 28), the venue will host a tribute to Tina, showing four hours of her music and videos for fans to watch and enjoy.

    "We have had several customers asking if we would run or do something for Tina’s death,” Karl continued.

    "We therefore have decided that the only way to do this would be to give ticket proceeds to the charity close to her.

    Venue23 will host a Tina Turner tribute this Sunday.Venue23 will host a Tina Turner tribute this Sunday.
    "This is an ideal way to come and enjoy the magic of Tina.”

    Tickets are £6, with the event taking place from 4pm to 8pm at the venue.

    Tickets are still avaliable and can be purchased via: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/wakefield/venue23/bank-holiday-sunday-tina-turner-tribute-event/e-pxjrex?fbclid=IwAR2e6fhEnpPdj_dyGIe4yHNrMhpvcwnlTdZCv2kPJniqha8RJ-mJZOffgAo

