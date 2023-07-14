News you can trust since 1852
Here are the best places in Wakefield to get dessert, according to Google Reviews.

Wakefield restaurants and cafes: 12 of the best places for desserts in Wakefield, according to Google Reviews

From ice-cream to cake, pie to pastries – there are plenty of dessert places in and around Wakefield, serving the sweetest treats summer.
By Kara McKune
Published 14th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

For those with a sweet tooth, Wakefield has a wide range of dessert options, ranging from luxurious gelaterias and homely bakeries to places selling incredible donuts and delicious pastries.

Here we have compiled 12 of the best places for a dessert in Wakefield, according to Google Reviews.

Xscape, Yorkshire, Castleford WF10 4TA 4.2 stars out of 5 based on 432 Google Reviews

1. Heavenly Desserts Castleford

Xscape, Yorkshire, Castleford WF10 4TA 4.2 stars out of 5 based on 432 Google Reviews Photo: Heavenly Desserts Castleford

Unit 7 Burgage Sq, Wakefield WF1 2TS 4.2 stars out of 5 based on 506 Google Reviews

2. Rassams Creamery

Unit 7 Burgage Sq, Wakefield WF1 2TS 4.2 stars out of 5 based on 506 Google Reviews Photo: Google Maps

14 Cornmarket, Pontefract WF8 1BJ 4.9 stars out of 5 base don 49 Google Reviews

3. Little Dessert Shop

14 Cornmarket, Pontefract WF8 1BJ 4.9 stars out of 5 base don 49 Google Reviews Photo: Google Maps

28 Gillygate, Pontefract WF8 1PQ 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 217 Goggle Reviews

4. Gelato Creamery

28 Gillygate, Pontefract WF8 1PQ 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 217 Goggle Reviews Photo: Google Maps

