Wakefield restaurants and cafes: 12 of the best places for desserts in Wakefield, according to Google Reviews
From ice-cream to cake, pie to pastries – there are plenty of dessert places in and around Wakefield, serving the sweetest treats summer.
By Kara McKune
Published 14th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST
For those with a sweet tooth, Wakefield has a wide range of dessert options, ranging from luxurious gelaterias and homely bakeries to places selling incredible donuts and delicious pastries.
Here we have compiled 12 of the best places for a dessert in Wakefield, according to Google Reviews.
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 3