Wakefield RSPCA's annual 'Paws 4 a Christmas Walk' fundraiser to return this weekend

The RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch is inviting dog owners and members of the community to participate in its annual “Paws 4 a Christmas Walk” charity fundraiser this weekend.
By Kara McKune
Published 7th Dec 2023, 14:00 GMT
The annual event has become a staple on the local branch’s calendar, with dozens of dogs and their owners getting involved last year.

The walk will begin and end at the branch’s animal centre on Moor Knoll Lane in East Ardsley on Sunday, December 10.

The Christmas fundraiser will start at 11am, with registration open from 10.15am.

    The walk will begin and ended at the branch's Animal Centre in East Ardsley.The walk will begin and ended at the branch's Animal Centre in East Ardsley.
    Places on the walk are £5 per dog, and payment will be taken on the day – with all the money raised going towards helping the branch continue its work.

    To celebrate the festive season, each dog participating will receive a Santa hat for the walk and a goodie bag at the end.

    To take part, fill in the form on the RSPCA’s website: https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/paws-4-a-christmas-walk-2023