Wakefield star Jane McDonald announces 2024 UK tour including huge show in West Yorkshire

Wakefield’s own Jane McDonald has announced a headline UK tour.
By Kara McKune
Published 16th Nov 2023, 15:00 GMT
The singer, who was born and raised in Wakefield, will embark on the With All My Love Tour in 2024, with 24 dates planned across the UK.

The tour will begin on October 11 next year, with two nights at the Blackpool Opera House, with dates also planned for Glasgow, Liverpool and Cardiff.

She’ll also perform a huge headline show at the London Palladium on October 14.

    Jane McDonald has announced the With All My Love tour, that will tour the country next year.Jane McDonald has announced the With All My Love tour, that will tour the country next year.
    The star will perform some of her greatest hits alongside new material for fans.

    The tour will finish up in Leeds at the First Direct Arena on November 22.

    Speaking about the tour, Jane said: “Over the years my fans have shown so much love for me and my music – and this tour is going to be my chance to give them a little extra love in return.

    “The thrill of a live audience is what I love most about being a performer and it always takes me right back to the early days of my career, so I cannot wait to get back on the road once more to sing for you all.”

    Fans will be able to buy tickets from 8.30am on November 24 via Ticketmaster, or can sign up for the ticket pre-sale now via: https://jane-mcdonald.com/withallmylovepresale

    The full list of Jane McDonald’s tour dates:

    October 11-12 – Blackpool, Opera House

    October 13 – Norwich, The Theatre Royal

    October 14 – London, The London Palladium

    October 18 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

    October 19 – Plymouth Pavilions

    October 20 – Milton Keynes Theatre

    October 23 – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

    October 24 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool

    October 27 – Southend-On-Sea, Southend Cliffs Pavilion

    October 29 – Bristol Beacon

    October 30 – Llandudno, Venue Cymru Theatre

    October 31 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff

    November 2 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

    November 3 – Salford Quays, The Lowry

    November 6 – Sheffield, City Hall Oval Hall

    November 7 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall

    November 10 – Brighton, The Brighton Centre

    November 12 – Swansea Arena

    November 13 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

    November 15 – Hull, Connexin Live

    November 16 – Birmingham, Hippodrome

    November 17 – Portsmouth, Guildhall

    November 22 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

