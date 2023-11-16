Wakefield star Jane McDonald announces 2024 UK tour including huge show in West Yorkshire
The singer, who was born and raised in Wakefield, will embark on the With All My Love Tour in 2024, with 24 dates planned across the UK.
The tour will begin on October 11 next year, with two nights at the Blackpool Opera House, with dates also planned for Glasgow, Liverpool and Cardiff.
She’ll also perform a huge headline show at the London Palladium on October 14.
The star will perform some of her greatest hits alongside new material for fans.
The tour will finish up in Leeds at the First Direct Arena on November 22.
Speaking about the tour, Jane said: “Over the years my fans have shown so much love for me and my music – and this tour is going to be my chance to give them a little extra love in return.
“The thrill of a live audience is what I love most about being a performer and it always takes me right back to the early days of my career, so I cannot wait to get back on the road once more to sing for you all.”
Fans will be able to buy tickets from 8.30am on November 24 via Ticketmaster, or can sign up for the ticket pre-sale now via: https://jane-mcdonald.com/withallmylovepresale
The full list of Jane McDonald’s tour dates:
October 11-12 – Blackpool, Opera House
October 13 – Norwich, The Theatre Royal
October 14 – London, The London Palladium
October 18 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall
October 19 – Plymouth Pavilions
October 20 – Milton Keynes Theatre
October 23 – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
October 24 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
October 27 – Southend-On-Sea, Southend Cliffs Pavilion
October 29 – Bristol Beacon
October 30 – Llandudno, Venue Cymru Theatre
October 31 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff
November 2 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall
November 3 – Salford Quays, The Lowry
November 6 – Sheffield, City Hall Oval Hall
November 7 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall
November 10 – Brighton, The Brighton Centre
November 12 – Swansea Arena
November 13 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
November 15 – Hull, Connexin Live
November 16 – Birmingham, Hippodrome
November 17 – Portsmouth, Guildhall
November 22 – Leeds, First Direct Arena