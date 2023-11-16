Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The singer, who was born and raised in Wakefield, will embark on the With All My Love Tour in 2024, with 24 dates planned across the UK.

The tour will begin on October 11 next year, with two nights at the Blackpool Opera House, with dates also planned for Glasgow, Liverpool and Cardiff.

She’ll also perform a huge headline show at the London Palladium on October 14.

Jane McDonald has announced the With All My Love tour, that will tour the country next year.

The star will perform some of her greatest hits alongside new material for fans.

The tour will finish up in Leeds at the First Direct Arena on November 22.

Speaking about the tour, Jane said: “Over the years my fans have shown so much love for me and my music – and this tour is going to be my chance to give them a little extra love in return.

“The thrill of a live audience is what I love most about being a performer and it always takes me right back to the early days of my career, so I cannot wait to get back on the road once more to sing for you all.”

Fans will be able to buy tickets from 8.30am on November 24 via Ticketmaster, or can sign up for the ticket pre-sale now via: https://jane-mcdonald.com/withallmylovepresale

The full list of Jane McDonald’s tour dates:

October 11-12 – Blackpool, Opera House

October 13 – Norwich, The Theatre Royal

October 14 – London, The London Palladium

October 18 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

October 19 – Plymouth Pavilions

October 20 – Milton Keynes Theatre

October 23 – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

October 24 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool

October 27 – Southend-On-Sea, Southend Cliffs Pavilion

October 29 – Bristol Beacon

October 30 – Llandudno, Venue Cymru Theatre

October 31 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff

November 2 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

November 3 – Salford Quays, The Lowry

November 6 – Sheffield, City Hall Oval Hall

November 7 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall

November 10 – Brighton, The Brighton Centre

November 12 – Swansea Arena

November 13 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

November 15 – Hull, Connexin Live

November 16 – Birmingham, Hippodrome

November 17 – Portsmouth, Guildhall