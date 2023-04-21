Wakefield Town Hall to light up yellow in solidarity with Yorkshire Air Ambulance

On Saturday (April 22), many well-known locations throughout the county will shine a beacon of yellow light as a symbol of gratitude and unity with the lifesaving charity which has a base in Wakefield..

Wakefield Town Hall clock tower will join other well-known locations like Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre and First Direct Arena in Leeds to share their support.

Event organisers at Yorkshire Air Ambulance are still hoping more businesses will follow suit and pledge their support to light up over the weekend.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance is asking local businesses to join in and light up yellow on April 22.

This April marks the ninth Yellow Yorkshire campaign, which has grown from a one-day event into a month-long fundraising campaign.

It currently costs £19,000 per day to keep both of Yorkshire’s air ambulances maintained and operational in the air.

As an independent charity, YAA relies on the generosity of individuals and organisations through fundraising events, like this campaign, to operate and help save lives across Yorkshire.

In addition, one of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance airbases, situated at Nostell Priory near Wakefield, will also take part in the light-up event, lighting up the outdoor entrance and the inside of the hanger.

Wakefield Town Hall is one of the many West Yorkshire landmarks lighting up yellow.

Local people are also being encouraged to light up windows in their homes or their social media profiles with a yellow light to join in with the campaign.

Vickie Bowden, Regional Fundraising Manager at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: “We're thrilled to see so many businesses and landmarks across Yorkshire supporting Yellow Yorkshire this year.

"This is the first time we've asked businesses to light up their buildings, and the fact that so many are keen to be involved is a testament to how highly regarded the Yorkshire Air Ambulance truly is.

"We'd like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the businesses that have already pledged to take part in the light-up event, and we encourage more businesses and individuals to join in and show their support. Together, we can help ensure that our lifesaving service can continue to be there for the people of Yorkshire when they need it most.”

To support the life-saving work of Yorkshire Air Ambulance or get involved with the campaign visit www.yaa.org.uk.

