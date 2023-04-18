Carr Gate Garden Centre, on Bradford Road, is marking the regal event by helping children to reconnect with nature and harness their creative flair.

The business, part of the family-run garden centre group, British Garden Centres, has announced two upcoming events to bring families together, CelebraTree and The Great British Garden Centre Cake Competition, ahead of the coronation in May.

The CelebraTree will highlight and celebrate the people and places who have made a difference in communities.

The Great British Garden Centre Cake Competition will see children and local schools creating their best Coronation-inspired cakes.

The centre will be donating a suitably royal tree from their garden centre to be planted by the winning group and celebrated by customers and residents as they watch the Coronation CelebraTree grow year after year.

Local groups can be nominated through www.britishgardencentres.com/celebratree/ and, once nominations are in, they will be selected by the British Garden Centres’ team. Entries close on April 27 and the winner announced on April 30.

The second event is the garden centre’s Great British Garden Centre Cake Competition, where a winner will receive a gardening/baking-themed hamper and a £100 British Garden Centres Gift Card.

From Union Jack designs to a cake version of Windsor Castle, children and local schools are invited to take part in a Bake-Off inspired competition inspired by King Charles III and the Coronation.

Judging will take place by the British Garden Centres team stepping into the roles of baking gurus Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Cake designs can be submitted at https://britishgardencentres.com/coronation-cake-competition/.

Amy Stubbs, Manager of Carr Gate Garden Centre, said: “We want to bring the community together for our new King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

“CelebraTree will recognise the hard-working groups and individuals that make our community what it is and plant a tree that will benefit future generations

The Coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday May 6. Photo by Tim Rooke - WPA Pool/Getty Images

“And what is a coronation party without cake? We can’t wait to see children’s designs and bring them to life, creating a cake worthy of a place in the Bake Off final,” she added.