Wakefield's Ossett Youth Theatre gearing up for production of Grease in March

They will be taking to the stage at Ossett Town Hall in March to perform the hit musical with songs including ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ and ‘You’re The One That I Want’.

Grease was first performed on stage in the US in 1971 before the release of the mega-successful 1978 film featuring John Travolta as Danny Zuko and Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsen.

Ossett Youth Theatre director and choreographer, Jessica Winstanley, said: “We are so excited to be bringing this popular classic to Ossett.

"It is being performed by our seniors who are a group of talented 13 to 22-years-olds, many of whom are training to enter the performance industry professionally.

“With hit songs and dances that will have you up in the aisles, it's a perfect girls' night out, Mother's Day treat or fun for all the family.

"The whole team are working so hard, and we can't wait to bring it all together with this show-stopping cast, fabulous costumes and impressive set – including a life size car - it really is the whole package.”

Established in 2002, Ossett Youth Theatre offers training and performance experience in all disciplines of musical theatre.

Ossett Youth Theatre is now in its 21st year.

Other productions by Ossett Youth Theatre include The Addams Family in 2022, Summer Holiday in 2019 and Hairspray in 2019.

Tickets are £14 and £12 and can be purchased over the phone on 07799140016.

The show will be performed on March 16 and 17 at 7.30pm with a matinee performance on March 18 at 2.30pm and an evening show at 7.30pm.