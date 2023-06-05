News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield's Riding for the Disabled Association to welcome The Yorkshire Horseman for upcoming charity fundraiser this month

Wakefield’s Riding for the Disabled Association will welcome ‘The Yorkshire Horseman’ Cooper Wilson to an event later this month to help raise vital funds for the centre.
By Kara McKune
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 15:02 BST

The Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA), based in Chapelthorpe, provides horse riding and equine therapy for people with disabilities to improve their general health and well-being.

Now the centre is set to welcome Cooper Wilson, a popular horse communicator, to help raise money and support horse owners within the centre.

Cooper, otherwise known as The Yorkshire Horseman, is said to have an ability to communicate with horses, that have put a vast number of the animal on the right path to be comfortable, successful and enjoying their life.

The Yorkshire Horseman, Cooper Wilson, will take part in the Wakefield Riding for the Disabled Association's fundraising day on June 17 2023.The Yorkshire Horseman, Cooper Wilson, will take part in the Wakefield Riding for the Disabled Association's fundraising day on June 17 2023.
    Jo Wainwright, British Dressage judge and trainer at the centre, said: “I would really encourage people to come to the RDA to support our fundraising event, I hope that we are able to find the funds to replace at least one of the riding hats for the group.

    "It is a fantastic opportunity to have Cooper to Wakefield RDA.

    "This event not only supports RDA in their work through the refreshments, but also, supporting owners with a deeper understanding of their horse improving their quality of life,” she said

    “I urge people who might be a bit sceptical of Cooper’s work to come down, buy his book, there’s no heebie geebie stuff just a super guy with an amazing gift and common sense!”

    The fundraiser will help raise money for the charity, and the centre itself.The fundraiser will help raise money for the charity, and the centre itself.
    The free event will take place on Saturday June 17, from 10am to 4pm, at the Riding for the Disabled Association centre at Wood Lane, Chapelthorpe.

    Related topics:Wakefield