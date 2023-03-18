The community event is set to go ahead on Saturday, August 5 at St Peter’s Church Centre field in Stanley.

Stanley Residents Group, which is arranging the gala, are now searching for stallholders and have appealed for traders and organisations to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Sinclair, of Stanley Residents Group, said: “We are looking for stall holders who are interested in having a stall at the fair, we love seeing crafts from local people.

Plans are already well underway for Stanley Residents Group's 2023 annual summer gala.

Most Popular

"In the past two galas, we’ve held a vegetable growing show and we will be holding it again last year. People local to Stanley will be able to pick some free seeds and some other plants to help expand some of the entries to the show.

"It is really exciting, sometimes gardening can be quite hard, but anyone can grow stuff for the show. It is all good fun, we have all sorts of different categories and prizes. Come along next weekend and find out how you can grow something, and try and enter the competition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisers will also be giving out free seeds at a pop up plant swap and giveaway on Saturday, March 25 from 11am to 3pm at Cross Keys Youth Club on Lake Lock Road.

This is in order to garner more entries to its vegetable show at the fair.

Stanley Residents Group is looking for stall holders to take part in its annual summer gala.

A stall at the fair costs £20 but all traders must have public liability insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad