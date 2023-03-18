News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
18 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
22 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
23 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
1 day ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
1 day ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

Wakefield's Stanley Residents Group is on the hunt for stall holders for its summer gala

Organisers have appealed for stall-holders to come forward with plans well underway for Stanley Gala in Wakefield this summer.

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Mar 2023, 09:00 GMT- 1 min read

The community event is set to go ahead on Saturday, August 5 at St Peter’s Church Centre field in Stanley.

Stanley Residents Group, which is arranging the gala, are now searching for stallholders and have appealed for traders and organisations to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nicola Sinclair, of Stanley Residents Group, said: “We are looking for stall holders who are interested in having a stall at the fair, we love seeing crafts from local people.

Plans are already well underway for Stanley Residents Group's 2023 annual summer gala.
Plans are already well underway for Stanley Residents Group's 2023 annual summer gala.
Plans are already well underway for Stanley Residents Group's 2023 annual summer gala.
Most Popular

    "In the past two galas, we’ve held a vegetable growing show and we will be holding it again last year. People local to Stanley will be able to pick some free seeds and some other plants to help expand some of the entries to the show.

    "It is really exciting, sometimes gardening can be quite hard, but anyone can grow stuff for the show. It is all good fun, we have all sorts of different categories and prizes. Come along next weekend and find out how you can grow something, and try and enter the competition.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The organisers will also be giving out free seeds at a pop up plant swap and giveaway on Saturday, March 25 from 11am to 3pm at Cross Keys Youth Club on Lake Lock Road.

    This is in order to garner more entries to its vegetable show at the fair.

    Stanley Residents Group is looking for stall holders to take part in its annual summer gala.
    Stanley Residents Group is looking for stall holders to take part in its annual summer gala.
    Stanley Residents Group is looking for stall holders to take part in its annual summer gala.

    A stall at the fair costs £20 but all traders must have public liability insurance.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    To get in touch about becoming a stallholder or for further information, contact Stanley Residents Group via email at [email protected]

    Read More
    Road closures and bus diversions in place as Wakefield Hospice 10K takes place o...
    Wakefield