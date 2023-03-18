Wakefield's Stanley Residents Group is on the hunt for stall holders for its summer gala
Organisers have appealed for stall-holders to come forward with plans well underway for Stanley Gala in Wakefield this summer.
The community event is set to go ahead on Saturday, August 5 at St Peter’s Church Centre field in Stanley.
Stanley Residents Group, which is arranging the gala, are now searching for stallholders and have appealed for traders and organisations to come forward.
Nicola Sinclair, of Stanley Residents Group, said: “We are looking for stall holders who are interested in having a stall at the fair, we love seeing crafts from local people.
"In the past two galas, we’ve held a vegetable growing show and we will be holding it again last year. People local to Stanley will be able to pick some free seeds and some other plants to help expand some of the entries to the show.
"It is really exciting, sometimes gardening can be quite hard, but anyone can grow stuff for the show. It is all good fun, we have all sorts of different categories and prizes. Come along next weekend and find out how you can grow something, and try and enter the competition.”
The organisers will also be giving out free seeds at a pop up plant swap and giveaway on Saturday, March 25 from 11am to 3pm at Cross Keys Youth Club on Lake Lock Road.
This is in order to garner more entries to its vegetable show at the fair.
A stall at the fair costs £20 but all traders must have public liability insurance.
To get in touch about becoming a stallholder or for further information, contact Stanley Residents Group via email at [email protected]