Walking tours, workshops and a mini film festival planned for Wakefield as part of Heritage Weekend events

The events will form part of Wakefield’s Heritage Weekend, which celebrates the district’s history and culture, dating back hundreds of years.

Many of the events have been organised by the Forgotten Women of Wakefield, a grassroots organisation seeking to uncover the forgotten stories of the women who helped to shape the city.

Among the events planned for the Heritage Open Days are a drama workshop, talk on the conservation of buildings, mini film festival and a series of creative workshops.

'The Jack-Tars', a versatile folk band hailing from Skipton with a love of sea shanties and all things harmony and acoustic, will also be performing.

The weekend will culminate with the unveiling of two new plaques dedicated to Forgotten Women and abolitionists Elizabeth Dawson and Sarah Remond Parker.

A spokesperson for Dream Time Creative, the organisation behind the Forgotten Women of Wakefield project, said: “Join us for a weekend of entertainment, information, talks, craft activities, displays, multimedia, workshops and exhibitions about the people and places within the Westgate Heritage Action Zone.

“Visionary Wakefield Women will be celebrated and showcased throughout the two days.

“Creative and research partners will be sharing the latest news and successes in this vibrant event based at Wakefield’s iconic Unity Works.”

The weekend will primarily focus on buildings and historical figures with links to Westgate, in the city centre, as part of the ongoing Westgate Heritage Action Zone.

The Heritage Open Days will be held on Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12.

Further events, including a walking trail offering a look at the city almost 200 years ago, will be held later in the week.