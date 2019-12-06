West Yorkshire's New Year's Eve 2019 celebrations: 8 of the best parties and events in Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract

It’s hard to think about New Year’s Eve with Christmas still on the way, but it’s important to get a plan in place early if you want to send 2019 off with a bang.

West Yorkshire has all kinds of events lined up for New Year’s Eve 2019, from traditional affairs to more offbeat takes.

Friends, family and fine dining at Valentino's. Picture: Valentino's

Whatever your style, you’re sure to find something that suits come 31 December - here are some of the best New Year's Eve bashes.

New Year’s Eve at The Castle, Wakefield

(343 Barnsley Rd, Wakefield, WF2 6AS)

What better place to ring in the New Year than huddled up inside a castle before a roaring fire?

Celebrate in style at Tet. Picture: Tet.

Better yet, this castle compliments its old-fashioned charm with modern comforts – like its chic menu and well-stocked gantry, ensuring that there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

The castle’s three-course NYE dinner includes duck liver and port parfait, pan-fried sea bass and a white chocolate and hazelnut praline tart to finish, complete with caramelised pears and bourbon vanilla ice cream.

With live entertainment all through the night, it’s a great place to sit back, relax and let the New Year come to you.

£40 per person, bookings and more details on The Castle’s website.

New Year’s Eve at Tết, Wakefield

(3-9 Cross Square, Wakefield, WF1 1PQ)

If the tradition of steak pies, whisky and Auld Lang Syne doesn’t really do it for you, Tết offers a New Year’s Eve experience with a decidedly different flavour.

Its menu is bursting with invention thanks to the Thai-Vietnamese fusion being whipped up by the head chef and his team, using only the finest ingredients available.

Whether you’re already an expert or totally new to his food scene, you’re bound to find something delicious.

Effortlessly stylish but with an easy-going atmosphere, it’s a great spot to unwind at the end of a crazy year.

Throughout the night, there will be acoustic music including none other than The Voice’s Rob Reynolds.

£10 deposit per person (£5 per child), music begins at 7.30pm. Full details at the Tết website.

NYE Glitter Ball, Club Nocturno, Wakefield

(84-86 Westgate, Wakefield, WF1 1XQ)

If you really want to bid farewell to 2019 as loudly as possible, Club Nocturno’s Glitter Ball is the place to go.

With pyrotechnics, glitter bombs and confetti all armed and ready to go off, this explosive celebration is perfect for anybody who wants to go all out one last time this year.

Resident club DJ Leroy Fish will be providing the tunes before After Dark’s DJ Max Hannam takes over to lead the charge into 2020.

They’ve promised “the biggest NYE countdown in Wakefield” and it looks like they might be as good as their word.

£7 per person, 10pm to 5am. Full details on the Club Nocturno Facebook page.

Valentino’s New Year’s Eve Party, Wakefield

(699 Leeds Road, Wakefield, WF3 3HF)

Italian culture is famed for the value it places on family, the quality of its cuisine and its unrivalled ability to throw a party.

Valentino’s will be demonstrating all three this New Year’s Eve with its family-friendly bash, complete with a massive fireworks display when midnight chimes.

First though, there is the matter of the mouth-watering three course meal, featuring dishes like herb crusted lamb, seared scallops and a limoncello cheesecake to finish things off.

After the meal is finished, you can drink, dance and laugh your way into a brand new year.

£59.95 per adult, £49.95 per child. Full details and bookings available at the Valentino’s website

Dancing through the Decades, Reflex Boom, Wakefield

(51 Westgate, Wakefield, WF1 1BW)

The final hours of 2019 mark not just the end of the year, but the end of an entire decade.

How better to say goodbye to the 2010s than by sashaying back through time at Reflex Boom’s Dancing through the Decades party?

The cocktail joint will be mixing up some of the biggest jams and boldest dancefloor-fillers from decades gone by all the way in to the wee hours.

To really make the most of it, you can even book out a Funky Party Booth with a choice of drinks packages.

Best of all, admission is free all night – so you can start 2020 that little bit richer!

Free entry, doors at 7.30pm and close at 2.30am. More info can be found on the Reflex Boom Facebook page.

Titanic Murder Mystery, The Twisted Tree, Castleford

(Whitwood Common Lane, Castleford, WF10 5PT)

If you’re looking to do something really memorable this New Year’s Eve, why not travel back in time to the maiden voyage of the Titanic itself?

While a certain sinister chunk of ice looms on the horizon, this Titanic story is more concerned with the goings on inside the boat, as a passenger’s mysterious death makes everyone a suspect.

Can you solve the case?

Not on an empty stomach, that’s for sure. Fortunately, The Twisted Tree will also be laying on a decadent three course meal for you to indulge in while you try to unravel the mystery.

£60 per person, meal included. From 7pm until 1am, more details on The Twisted Tree website.

New Year’s Eve Banquets, The Kings Croft Hotel, Pontefract

(Wakefield Road, Pontefract, WF8 4HA)

Everyone’s ideal New Year’s Eve dinner is different, so the Kings Croft Hotel has done its best to accommodate all tastes with different events.

If upbeat pop music is your vibe then you’ll be in heaven with the sound of I Believe in Angels, the ABBA tribute band, playing over your five course meal at the hotel’s NYE Banquet.

Or if you take your pleasures a little more regally, the King Henry VIII Banquet might be more up your street, with its indulgent six course meal and elegant prosecco reception. See if you can be the first in your group to make a joke about your drink having lost its head.

£75 per person for the main banquet, £59 for the King Henry one. 7pm until late, full details at the Kings Croft Hotel website.

New Year’s Eve at Wentbridge House, Pontefract

(The Great North Road, Pontefract, WF8 3JJ)

Those looking for a high-class New Year’s Eve night would be well advised to don their feints black tie outfit and take a sophisticated stroll towards Wentbridge House.

Renowned for its award-winning customer service, Wentbridge House will be doting on customers in the Crystal Suite, with a sumptuous six course dinner.

The Silvertones will take to the stage to give their own soulful, funked-up renditions of hit songs from past and present.

Guests can then greet the new year in the most elegant manner imaginable - with a perfectly chilled glass of champagne.

£150 per person, from 7pm until 1.30am. Full details at the Wentbridge House website.