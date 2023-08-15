The family foodie festival offered visitors a huge selection of freshly made international cuisine, independent bars and breweries, along with an artisan market featuring local produce, craft and wellbeing stalls. The event, on Wetherby Ings on August 5 and 6, also boasted chef demonstrations, live music, and children's entertainment including a funfair, magic show and inflatables.

The festival raised money for Leeds Mind through optional donations on ticket sales as well as many fun activities over the weekend. Organisers have so far raised more than £65,000 for the charity – which promotes positive mental health and wellbeing, and provides help and support to anyone who needs it in and around Leeds – over the years.