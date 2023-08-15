News you can trust since 1852
Wetherby's Riverside Food and Drink Festival returns

Hundreds of people turned out to sample a delicious range of food and enjoy a tasty tipple or two at the Riverside Food and Drink Festival in Wetherby.
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Aug 2023, 15:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 15:41 BST
The Riverside Food Festival, Wetherby. Cherrelle Davis (front) with Natasha Lewis and Saffia Morris from the Reggae Rum Shack Leeds, pictured at the festival.Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 5th August 2023 The Riverside Food Festival, Wetherby. Cherrelle Davis (front) with Natasha Lewis and Saffia Morris from the Reggae Rum Shack Leeds, pictured at the festival.Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 5th August 2023
The family foodie festival offered visitors a huge selection of freshly made international cuisine, independent bars and breweries, along with an artisan market featuring local produce, craft and wellbeing stalls. The event, on Wetherby Ings on August 5 and 6, also boasted chef demonstrations, live music, and children's entertainment including a funfair, magic show and inflatables.

The festival raised money for Leeds Mind through optional donations on ticket sales as well as many fun activities over the weekend. Organisers have so far raised more than £65,000 for the charity – which promotes positive mental health and wellbeing, and provides help and support to anyone who needs it in and around Leeds – over the years.

