From thrilling rides to awesome activities, there is something for everyone this February half-term with numerous events taking place throughout Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.
Here are 14 of the best things to do across the district this half-term.
1. Rhubarb Festival
Wakefield’s celebration of its most famous vegetable, the Rhubarb Festival, returns to paint the city pink for three days from February 16 to 18. The popular food and drink market returns with over 50 chalets alongside an array of children's activities also taking place throughout the weekend. Photo: Scott Merrylees
2. The National Coal Mining Museum
Explore the power of mighty machines this February half-term with hands-on activities, explosive experiments at the National Coal Mining Museum in Overton. From February 10 to February there are a variety of interactive activities including The Rock ‘n’ Coal Show, a robotics workshop and the Paddy Train. Photo: James Hardisty
3. Wakefield Valentine's Fun Park
The popular fun fair is returning to Ings Road car park from February 8 to February 18 and will feature numerous rides and stalls. Photo: Nick Kee Son
4. Wakefield’s Story Trail Walks
There are now four story trails around Wakefield District for children to explore with the newest one being added to Pontefract Park! There’s Room on the Broom at Anglers Country Park, Blown Away at Pugneys Country Park, Gnome Roam at Newmillerdam and now Peter’s Peregrine at Pontefract Park. Photo: Wakefield Council