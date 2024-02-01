4 . Wakefield’s Story Trail Walks

There are now four story trails around Wakefield District for children to explore with the newest one being added to Pontefract Park! There’s Room on the Broom at Anglers Country Park, Blown Away at Pugneys Country Park, Gnome Roam at Newmillerdam and now Peter’s Peregrine at Pontefract Park. Photo: Wakefield Council