When in Rome! 12 pictures showcasing the return of Castleford's incredible Roman Festival

The Castleford Roman Festival returned to the district, providing a day full day of history-fuelled fun in the sun for all the family.
By Kara McKune
Published 12th Jun 2023, 19:00 BST

Crowds flocked to the popular festival which celebrates the historical links and heritage that Castleford has with Roman Britain.

Visitors were able to discover, or rediscover, the history beneath the streets of the town whilst enjoying fun and family friendly activities based around the Roman theme.

This year’s event saw the return of a Roman-themed market, street food, Roman trails, live performances, street art and guided tours.

An on-site centurion provided the guided tours around the key historical points of Castleford.

And a brand new bespoke interactive theatre performance, exploring Roman life in Castleford and the surrounding areas, also debuted for the first time at the festival on Saturday (June 10).

With three performances throughout the day, families enjoyed a highly interactive show before being able to meet the characters after the production.

Coun Michelle Collins, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “It was wonderful to see so many people enjoying the fun and entertainment at Castleford Roman Festival, whilst celebrating our unique heritage.”

Take a look at these incredible photos from this year’s event.

The annual celebration, highlights the historical links and heritage that Castleford has with Roman Britain.

1. Castleford celebration

The annual celebration, highlights the historical links and heritage that Castleford has with Roman Britain. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Visitors celebrated Castleford’s Roman heritage during the free family fun day.

2. Fun for all the family

Visitors celebrated Castleford’s Roman heritage during the free family fun day. Photo: Scott Merrylees

The festival featured a roman-themed market.

3. Roman market

The festival featured a roman-themed market. Photo: Scott Merrylees

The day also featured demonstrations and family activities.

4. Castleford Roman Fetsival

The day also featured demonstrations and family activities. Photo: Scott Merrylees

