Market: St Martins Church Womersley will be holding a Christmas Market on Saturday, December 7 from 10.30 to 3pm.

There will be a cake stall, white elephant stall, cards and handicraft, gift stall and tombola.

There will also be tower tours, home made soups, sandwiches, tea and coffee.

All proceeds will go to the church and everyone is welcome.