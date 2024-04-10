Wordfest 2024: Popular celebration to bring hundreds of free events to Wakefield libraries next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of free and exciting events, from author talks and storytelling, film showings and music, will be held in the district’s libraries and other community settings during the month-long festival celebrating words – which aims to encourage residents of all ages to explore their own creativity.

The annual celebration has become a staple within the community, with a full programme that has been developed with community partners and features activities across the district.

They include creative commissions from Tmesis theatre, What’s the story, Buttercrumble, Charlie Wells Music and Storytrail as well as young peoples’ creative writing workshops, and more.

Rehearsals from Wordfest 2024's largest commission: Up and Away from Tmesis Theatre. (Image: Tmesis Theatre)

Mark Lynam, Corporate Director for Regeneration, Environment and Economic Growth at Wakefield Council, said: “WordFest is hugely popular, and we have a great programme this year, as part of the Our Year celebrations.

"Residents and visitors will have so much to explore and it’s a great opportunity to take part and learn something new.”

This year, the festival will become part of Our Year - Wakefield District 2024, the year-long programme of 366 spectacles, unique festivals, major events and community-led activities that will celebrate all that the Wakefield district has to offer from art, heritage, sport and music to food and drink.

Our Year aims to be a catalyst for inward investment, to boost to the visitor economy and vitally, to create opportunities for people across the district to get involved in the region’s unique culture.

Children and adults can enjoy hundreds of exciting events across local museums and community centres as part of this year’s WordFest programme.

To represent this, this year’s Wordfest theme is Our Heritage, Our Stories - all about local heritage, local history, locally written stories, local folklore.

Further events include daily digital activities, with a weekly WordLab challenge on social media and in libraries, and a word of the day on social media.

Artists and creatives from across the district will also be taking part and present an inspiring range of performances, workshops and events in the district’s libraries and community centres celebrating this year’s theme for families and young people.

The festival will also feature a wide variety of talks and workshops for adults including, poetry, creative writing, author visits and exhibitions, all promoting the message: ‘Make Words Count.’