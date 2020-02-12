Yeehaw! Grab your partner for Farmer Copley's Barn Dance

Farmer Copley's barn dance is returning this month with live music and an all you can eat buffet.

After the successes of last year's events, Pontefract's Farmer Copley's will be swinging open its doors again on February 28.

There will be live music from The LCS American Cowboy Band and with an all you can eat buffet it's set to be a really fun evening.

The event will be held on Friday, February 28 at 7pm.

And there are future barn dances planned on May 1, July 31 and November 27.

Fore more information and tickets, click here