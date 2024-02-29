Yonder-ful! Popular food and drink festival to return to Pontefract Castle this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The huge festival will return to Pontefract Castle on June 8 with a wide variety of street food, decadent drinks and eclectic entertainment on the menu.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a full line up of live DJ sets from 4pm to 10pm on the grounds of the historic landmark, as well as take a trip to the on-site silent disco.