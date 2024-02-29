News you can trust since 1852
Yonder-ful! Popular food and drink festival to return to Pontefract Castle this summer

Yonder, the outdoor food and music festival which has become a Pontefract staple, will return this June.
By Kara McKune
Published 29th Feb 2024, 18:00 GMT
The huge festival will return to Pontefract Castle on June 8 with a wide variety of street food, decadent drinks and eclectic entertainment on the menu.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a full line up of live DJ sets from 4pm to 10pm on the grounds of the historic landmark, as well as take a trip to the on-site silent disco.

Tickets are available now, via: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/yonder-at-the-castle-8th-june-tickets

