VIDEO: First look and details as Tramlines 2018 celebrates 10th birthday move to Sheffield's Hillsborough Park

Tramlines bosses today revealed plans to celebrate the Sheffield music festival's 10th anniversary with it's biggest line-up yet plus a comedy area, pop-up cinema and family activities at its new 40,000 capacity Hillsborough Park home.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets are now on sale from £35 plus booking fee via www.tramlines.org.uk.

VIDEO: First look at the Tramlines 2018 site and lay out at Hillsborough Park with Festival Director Sarah Nulty chatting to Ann Holmes - see video report above of CLICK HERE.

There will be four stages in total - hosting music and comedy - plus an Into The Trees music area during this year's weekend-long event on Friday to Sunday, July 20 to 22.

Two of the stages will be dedicated to a programme of 'world-class' music from a soon-to-be-announced 'genre-busting lineup', say organisers.

One stage will be programmed by the team who run the city's iconic Leadmill and by Reverend and The Maker's indie chat star Jon McClure - who helped to launch the festival a decade ago.

The biggest change will see Sheffield’s inner-city music festival move from various city centre venues to one new home at Hillsborough Park. The celebratory move will mark the first the event has been held on just one site.

It is easily reached by the road and rail networks and - in keeping with it's name - it is just a 13-minute tram ride from Sheffield city centre. There is no on-site camping but plenty of affordable accommodation in the city.

Shuttle buses from the city centre and extra trams over the weekend are also planned for the event which will open earlier than any other year - 3pm on Friday and 2pm on the Saturday and Sunday,

Hillsborough Park is it's biggest ever single venue capacity – licensed for up to 40,000 people - and the space to programme more festival-style entertainment than before.

Tramlines to celebrate 10th anniversary with move to new home at Hillsborough Park

Organisers today said they are pulling out all the stops to not only make the 10th anniversary the most memorable yet, but a huge celebration of everything the Steel City has to offer.

The line-up for 2018 is to be announced shortly and bosses say it is guaranteed to be its biggest yet, featuring internationally acclaimed acts alongside the hottest emerging talent.

Previous big names to have played Tramlines include The Libertines, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Sister Sledge, Olly Murs, The Charlatans, Public Enemy, Basement Jaxx, Dizzee Rascal, The Coral, All Saints, Kano, Metronomy, The Cribs, Kelis, Primal Scream, Toots and The Maytals and Sheffield's own Reverend and the Makers.

The Rev himself, Jon McClure, will curate one of the stages, on alternate days with leading indie venue, the Leadmill.

Tramlines 2018 site map showing four stages - five music areas - at Hillsborough Park

The Leadmill will programme an alternative, heritage music offering on Saturday evening, while the Reverend’s Sunday Service, takes over the following evening. By day, this stage will induce belly laughs via the country’s leading comedy talent, programmed by Tramlines in conjunction with the Leadmill.

Also new for the 10th year is the Library Stage. With an overarching leftfield vibe - the place to check out contemporary live performances from a variety of emerging talent.

The 10th Tramlines sees the return - and the expansion of - Into The Trees, a new area that was introduced in 2017. Kids and family friendly entertainment has been programmed throughout the day, and post 7pm, a bill of party DJs takeover for a night of dancing.

Local breweries and food traders will line the music and entertainment offering giving festival goers a taste of Sheffield’s finest. Also featured for the first time is a pop-up cinema.

From its inception in 2009, Tramlines has continued to evolve. Its first major move came in 2015 when the festival doubled its main stage capacity with a move from Devonshire Green to Ponderosa Park, followed by a move out of the city centre venues in 2017 and into Sheffield’s parks, to become an exclusively outdoor festival.

The move to Hillsborough Park will give organisers more space to roll out extra entertainment and develop the event into more of a traditional greenfield festival., says Tramlines Festival Director, Sarah Nulty.

Tramlines 2018 at Hillsborough Park, Friday to Sunday, July 20 to 22

She said it also remains true to its roots as an inner-city festival. Hillsborough Park is situated just 13 minutes from Sheffield city centre via tram and is walking distance from many postcodes in the city.

Sarah said: “We really wanted to do something different for the 10th anniversary and moving to a bigger park means we can include lots of extra interesting elements and deliver more than just music - although saying that, we're going bigger than we ever have before with the lineup! It will be a more traditional greenfield format but still within the city.

"We're staying on the tram lines so that we can remain connected with the city centre - our new site is 13 mins from the city centre and only 5 minutes away from last year's main stage.

"We always wanted to be a city-wide festival, and this just extends the footprint that little bit further. We’re really proud of what we’re delivering for the 10th year and can’t wait to unveil it completely!

"We want to stay connected to where we were born, the city centre. The caliber of the acts is so much bigger than any other year."

For more check out www.tramlines.org.uk, www.facebook.com/tramlines, @tramlines, www.instagram.com/tramlines

Big name headliners last year were The Libertines. Photo: Simon Butler