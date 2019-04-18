Yobs scale security fence and damage unopened park

Vandals scaled a security fence to damage play park equipment that has not been officially opened yet.

The yobs breached the fencing around the new equipment at Smawthorne Park in Castleford.

Smawthorne Welfare Action Team (SWAT) has spent more than eight years campaigning to improve the park which is just weeks away from opening.

SWAT leader Zoe Gaitley has insisted they will not be deterred.

She said: “The police held a meeting about it and are working with us.

“We got a very positive response and hopefully with the support of everyone in the community who are so happy about the new play area which will be complete this week and the police we will deter them.

“I was devastated, I’ve worked so hard with rest of SWAT team.

“It’s taken eight years for this so I’m over the moon that it’s finally happening and everyone is looking forward to it.”