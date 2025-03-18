A remarkable young woman from Wakefield celebrates with exciting event

By Angus O'Donnell
Contributor
Published 18th Mar 2025, 09:13 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 09:36 BST

A remarkable young woman from Wakefield, Kimberley, known for her inspiring journey through Kimberley’s Life With The Ribbon, was one of our cherished Wish Children.

As a child diagnosed with cancer, we had the privilege of granting her Wish—a magical trip to Lapland to see Santa, where she was accompanied by Jon Lee from S Club 7.

Thankfully, Kimberley overcame her battle with cancer, but she has faced the devastating reality of being diagnosed four more times. Through it all, she has shown unwavering strength, resilience, and determination. Now, after reaching an incredible milestone of five years in remission, Kimberley is celebrating with a spectacular charity event.

The Life With The Ribbon Charity Gala will take place at Unity Hall, Wakefield, on Saturday, 10 May. This special evening will feature West End stars, performance industry professionals, and the talented young dancers of the future. The event will support three charities that have played a vital role in Kimberley’s recovery journey—Willow, Beads of Courage, and When You Wish Upon a Star—helping her give back and support children facing similar challenges.

Kimberley’s story is one of hope, courage, and generosity, and we are incredibly proud to stand alongside her as she continues to inspire others.

