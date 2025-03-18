A remarkable young woman from Wakefield celebrates with exciting event

A remarkable young woman from Wakefield, Kimberley, known for her inspiring journey through Kimberley’s Life With The Ribbon, was one of our cherished Wish Children.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a child diagnosed with cancer, we had the privilege of granting her Wish—a magical trip to Lapland to see Santa, where she was accompanied by Jon Lee from S Club 7.

Thankfully, Kimberley overcame her battle with cancer, but she has faced the devastating reality of being diagnosed four more times. Through it all, she has shown unwavering strength, resilience, and determination. Now, after reaching an incredible milestone of five years in remission, Kimberley is celebrating with a spectacular charity event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Life With The Ribbon Charity Gala will take place at Unity Hall, Wakefield, on Saturday, 10 May. This special evening will feature West End stars, performance industry professionals, and the talented young dancers of the future. The event will support three charities that have played a vital role in Kimberley’s recovery journey—Willow, Beads of Courage, and When You Wish Upon a Star—helping her give back and support children facing similar challenges.

Kimberley’s story is one of hope, courage, and generosity, and we are incredibly proud to stand alongside her as she continues to inspire others.