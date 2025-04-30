Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As wedding season approaches, why not choose Yorkshire Sculpture Park to celebrate your special day? For couples seeking a unique venue that you won’t find anywhere else, combining world-class art and nature for a memorable day.

Column: Lisa Haskins, Catering and Hospitality Manager at YSP: A wedding like no other: say ‘I do’ at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

I have worked at YSP for three years as the Catering and Hospitality Manager. The best part about my role is working with clients from their initial event enquiry, planning and advising bringing their vision to life, , right up to their first dance when the Hospitality Team exceed all expectations.

Nestled in 500-acre historic parkland and dotted with artworks by renowned artists like Henry Moore, Barbara Hepworth and Damien Hirst, YSP is an enchanting destination. We offer versatility, with multiple locations for events and wedding ceremonies held indoors or outdoors. Indoor ceremonies are held in the Auditorium, a bright, adaptable space where a couple can style it their way. We’ve seen creative lighting, dramatic flowers, pom poms and live music to accompany brides down the aisle.

The natural backdrop provided by YSP for outdoor ceremonies changes every day, and couples have timed their wedding to coincide when the flowers are in full bloom in the Formal Gardens.

Couples can toast their new beginnings with drinks and canapés on the formal terrace and then continue the celebrations in one of our two reception spaces. The Weston offers a cool contemporary feel with bespoke food and drink created for clients. The Kitchen Café has a large private balcony, providing breathtaking views over the Country Park. At YSP, there are options to suit every wedding couple whatever their budget.

When it comes to food, everything is tailored with care. Created on a bespoke bases if couples dream of an elegant multi-course dinner or relaxed sharing platters, our in-house team works with them to deliver something that reflects their taste and personality.

There are photo opportunities around every corner, beside larger than life sculpture that bring a unique twist to traditional and group portraits. But there is one spot that really captures my heart for photographs, The Bothy Garden, which offers spectacular views across the Yorkshire landscape. A huge weeping willow stands in the centre, a variety of heritage fruit trees climb the walls.

By choosing us as your wedding venue to celebrate your wonderful day, couples are also supporting YSP, which as a registered charity, all event income helps to fund exhibitions, learning programmes and the conservation of the Park’s historic landscape.

YSP is taking wedding bookings for 2025 and beyond, with packages that suit a range of budgets and styles. Whether you are planning an intimate or lavish celebration there is no better backdrop than YSP.

For more details or to arrange a viewing, visit the website or contact the hospitality team on 01924 832508.