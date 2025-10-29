Acclaimed transatlantic podcasting musical duo Sons of Town Hall promise 'world of mythical adventures' at two Yorkshire live shows next month

Acclaimed transatlantic podcasting musical duo Sons of Town Hall are promising a live 'world of mythical adventures' at their new run of UK shows in November.

The renowned musical duo and acclaimed podcasters, comprised of British songwriter/producer Ben Parker and American songwriter/author David Berkeley, are set to bring their podcast’s mythical fictional world of adventures and hilarity, featuring their “seamless vocal harmonies” (The Observer), to life on stages across the country next month via a brand new November 2025 UK tour, which includes two Yorkshire dates; at Selby Town Hall on 14th and Skipton Town Hall on 15th November - tickets are on-sale now via https://sonsoftownhall.com/live-and-in-person/

According to the band, the timing of this autumn UK tour couldn’t be better – as Berkeley says; “We originally booked these concerts to debut our forthcoming new album, ‘Of Ghosts and Gods,’ as well as to promote our accompanying fiction podcast, Madmen Cross the Water. But since that time, the world has become increasingly divided and tense. Our show is an escape from the woes of the world and offers another vision, one of unity and joy.”

Parker adds that “the band formed because of our mutual love and respect for each other’s music, but it has evolved into something much bigger. We have created a whole mythic world around our songs, and we take audiences on an immersive journey where they laugh, they cry, they sing along.”

Sons of Town Hall have cleverly adapted their concerts to become live extensions of their Madmen Cross the Water podcast series. Madmen Cross the Water – an Essential Fiction Podcast according to Apple Podcasts - focusses on the make-believe adventures that led to the writing of the songs on the pair’s new album. Hosted by fictional super fan, archivist Elias Worthington, each episode tells a long-form story and features the band’s music as well as sound effects and a shimmering original score. In concert, the duo tell their own versions of these stories between their songs. The result is a show that is at times hilarious, cathartic and fun for the whole family.

Have a listen to Sons of Town Hall’s Madmen Cross The Water podcast here

Sons of Town Hall live shows offer a chance to transcend the everyday. And Berkeley says, “that this has become one of the most gratifying parts of what we do. There are fewer and fewer places where we are allowed to be happy and hopeful. Maybe we can be a symbol or reminder that international harmony is still possible,” he laughs. “But in seriousness, it is our belief that the energy at our shows can ripple out and begin to make the world a little brighter.”

The duo's forthcoming album ‘Of Ghosts and Gods’ is available to pre-order now via the band’s Dry Goods official store here