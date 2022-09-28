‘Summer of Love’ was a series of events and projects that took place throughout the park and featured artists from across the country such as Roger Hiorns, Ro Robertson, Thahmina Begum, Jordan McKenzie, YARA + DAVINA, and Wakefield-born Jason Wilsher-Mills.

The exhibition, which closed over the weekend, proved vastly popular, with thousands of visitors viewing the exhibition over the past few months.

Organisers described ‘Summer of Love’ as a series that 'investigated the complexities of love and community: how we relate to one another, to ourselves, and to our environments.'

Following the closure of the exhibition however, various pieces will stay within the park meaning it's not too late to visit.

The sculpture Stone (Butch) by Ro Robertson will now become a permanent piece of Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

Wakefield-born artist Jason Wilsher-Mills's works will also stay, with his work remaining within the park until October 16.

On featuring in the exhibition, Jason Wilsher-Mills said: “I am so pleased to have my sculptures featured at Yorkshire Sculpture Park, as it has played such an important role in my artistic development over the years, being a Wakefield lad, who lived in Gawthorpe & Eastmoor.

“My work is heavily influenced by my upbringing in Wakefield and my life as a disabled person.

"Now I tell the stories of the disabled communities around the UK, with many of the groups coming to Wakefield to see the work.”

1. The PIP Princess Jason-Wilsher Mills, The PIP Princess, 2017 (Picture: Jonty Wilde courtesy of Yorkshire Sculpture Park) Photo: Jason-Wilsher Mills Photo Sales

2. Love is Joy Soofiya, Love is Joy, 2022. Photo: Soofiya Photo Sales

3. Changing Places Argonaut Jason Wilsher-Mills, Changing Places Argonaut (Large), 2021. (Picture Jonty Wilde courtesy of Yorskire Sculpture Park) Photo: Jason Wilsher-Mills Photo Sales

4. The Corby Rocker Jason Wilsher-Mills, The Corby Rocker, 2017. (Picture: Jonty Wilde courtesy of Yorkshire Sculpture Park) Photo: Jason Wilsher-Mills Photo Sales