From giant puppetry to West End performances, the Wakefield area has lots to offer people of all ages and tastes this summer. West End singers will be performing at Pontefract Castle, and Trinity Walk in Wakefield will see dinosaurs wreak havoc in the shopping centre.
Click through our list of events to find something to add some sparkle to your summer.
The Hatchling, Wakefield City Centre, August 23 to 25: An outdoor performance featuring the world's largest human-operated flying puppet. The puppet will 'hatch' from an egg at Wakefield Cathedral on August 23 and explore the city before flying over Pugneys Country Park on August 25.Photo: Scott Merrylees
Dino Walk, Trinity Walk, July 25 to August 31: Head to Trinity Walk from July 25 to see some "new prehistoric creations".Photo: Scott Merrylees
Yonder at the Mill, Queen's Mill, July 27: This year's Yonder at the Mill promises "street food, cold drinks and a collection of vibrant music". The event, which starts at 4pm, is for over 18s only.Photo: Scott Merrylees
Peddler Market Wakefield, Tileyard North, August 16 to 17: Tileyard North will be hosting this event where you can find street food, entertainment and craft beer. It takes place between 5 and 11pm on August 16, and 12 to 11pm on August 17. It is due to return twice in October and twice in December 2024.Photo: Scott Merrylees