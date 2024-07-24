A new art display will warn the public about the dangers of military land, ahead of summer holidays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Standing proud over the rolling Wiltshire hillside, the installation features 10ft-high silhouette ‘giants’ modelled on soldiers from 5 Rifles - which conducts military training on nearby Salisbury Plain – alongside figures representing members of the public.

The giant silhouettes of soldiers have been used to create a new public art installation to inform and educate the public about the dangers of accessing military land, especially as families are starting to plan staycations this summer. Designed by the Standing With Giants charity, the artwork is to raise awareness of the MOD’s Respect The Range campaign.

Military training is vital to ready the UK Armed Forces for operations throughout the world. Over two thirds of the MOD’s land is held for training, and last year alone saw thousands of incidents in which the public accessed the Defence training estate when and where they shouldn’t have. This meant hundreds of ‘near misses’ where training was interrupted due to a serious safety risk to the public or the military.

RFN Isabel O’Malley is one of the soldiers on which the military ‘giants’ were modelled, she said: “It’s been a great experience having one of the military giants based on my likeness, in support of the Respect the Range Campaign.

“Training is key to our safety when on deployment, and it can be frustrating when we have to stop activity mid-exercise because a member of the public has strayed into an area they shouldn’t be, putting both themselves and us at risk.

“We know the public are supportive of our need to train and they can help us by always respecting our training and following key safety advice.”

Brigadier Gavin Hatcher CBE, Head of the Defence Training Estate, said: “At a time of heightened tensions across the globe, war in Europe and conflict in the Middle East, it’s imperative that our military undertake crucial training safely and uninterrupted. Where permitted, the public can access and enjoy the unique and varied MOD estate, but only when and where it is safe for them to do so, and always with caution.

“Military training can take place round-the-clock and MOD land can go from calm to combat at a moment’s notice. By working together, we can ensure the public and our military keep each other safe.”

Dan Barton, CEO Standing with Giants said: “We’re incredibly proud to work with the MOD to promote Respect the Range. Our ethos is about honouring and respecting those who have and continue to make the ultimate sacrifice. The freedoms we enjoy were hard fought for, and our miliary need to train to ensure those freedoms remain.”

The public are being reminded that they should only access military training areas when and where it is safe to do so and should exercise caution at all times. To help keep themselves and their loved ones safe, the MOD is asking the public to follow these simple steps:

Look out for red flags and observe all signs and information

Check live firing and training times online at Gov.uk before visiting a military training area

Stick to footpaths, bridleways, byways and Public Rights of Way

Keep dogs under close control and pick up after them

Never touch any military debris (UXO), report it for safe removal

For further information visit: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/safe-access