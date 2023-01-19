The class, by art venue A Touch of Craft Yorkshire, was held on Saturday 14 January at Ossett’s Springfield Mill.

The class was created after Olivia Drury, founder of A Touch of Craft Yorkshire, and volunteer Lesley who recognised a need for classes for teenage art enthusiasts.

The two decided on art classes inspired by current Netflix trends, and with Stranger Things, starring Millie Bobby Brown, being one of the streaming platform’s biggest global shows, it seemed fitting.

The workshop appeals to teens and adults who love the Netflix show Stranger Things and want to get creative.

The two hour class appeals to teens and adults that love the TV drama and gives enough time to create two pieces of art work which includes experimental water colour and transfer techniques.

Olivia said: “The sessions have proved hugely popular with amazing feedback and sold out within hours.”

The sessions also allowed the budding artists to dress up as their favourite character and socialise with other fans.

Olivia set up the business during the Covid lockdown to help the local community.

British actress Millie Bobby Brown, who played Eleven in the Netflix science fiction series Stranger Things, attends the show's season 4 New York Premiere in 2022. Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix

She added: "A Touch of Craft Yorkshire has been going just over a year and it has gone from strength to strength- we now have nearly 2.4K followers. We have used our new found platform to raise money for charities and collect food for our local food bank.”

Due to the popularity, more Stranger Things classes have been announced with the next one taking place on March 4.

Tickets are £23 and available via the venue’s website.

Sessions inspired by other Netflix fan-favourites, such as Wednesday, have also been announced.

Stranger Things has become a global hit since it debuted in 2016.

