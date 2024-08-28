The Heritage Open Days programme takes place every September, and is a chance for visitors to discover places of history and culture for free.

Taking place this year between September 6 and 15, thousands of volunteers across England will be helping to organise events, and there is lots going on across Wakefield.

Events include the chance to explore the Grade II listed Georgian building St John the Baptist on Wentworth Street – including guided tours of the crypt and bell tower – and free admission to Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

A number of guided walking tours and talks will also take place, delivered by Wakefield Civic Society, including a guided walk to discover the history of Wood Street and its architecture, and a free talk about the society's blue plaque collection.

All of the events are available to view here, where you will find more information, including how to book tickets.

Click through our gallery to find out more about some of the events taking place.

1 . Heritage Open Days There are lots of Heritage Open Day events to attend across Wakefield, taking place between September 6 and 15 Photo: National World/Google Photo Sales

2 . Heritage Open Days St Peter the Apostle Church Tour and Activities: September 6, 7 and 8. Located around three miles from Wakefield, the Grade II listed church in Kirkthorpe is welcoming visitors to come and have a look at its many interesting features, including a six bell tower, church hall, and upper and lower churchyards. The church will offer various activities, exhibitions, arts and crafts and refreshments on the open days Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3 . Heritage Open Days The Gissing Centre Display: September 7, 8 and 15. Based in the childhood home of the late-Victorian novelist George Gissing, the museum will be open for visitors to look at its display of locations used in Gissing's novel 'A life's Morning', which was set in Wakefield. This is a rare chance to visit the centre, which has very limited opening dates outside of the Heritage Open Days Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales