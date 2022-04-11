New exhibition celebrates the work of Pontefract artist Rachel List

Rachel’s work became famous during the first lockdown in spring 2020, with her big bright murals around Pontefract showcasing the work of NHS staff and others.

Pontefract Museum had originally planned to mount the exhibition in 2020.

But just as it was ready to open, the country went into another lockdown and the museum closed before any visitors were able to see it.

Rachel said: “There is no greater honour for me than to have an exhibition of my work in the museum of my home town.”

The exhibition features versions of Rachel’s outdoor murals, as well as new ones created specifically for the event.

It also features two short films in which Rachel is seen talking about her work and reflecting on Covid-19 and the lockdowns.

There is also an interactive community mural, a rainbow of memories, which visitors can add to with reflections on their own experiences of Covid-19 and lockdown.

Rachel said: “It is important that there is a space to reflect, not only on the last lockdown, but to remember the good and the bad and the Rainbow Trail is a part of that.”

The exhibition runs until September 22, 2022 and the museum is open from 10am-4.30pm six days a week (Saturdays from 10.30am).

