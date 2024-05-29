New Summer Pass launched at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Antony Gormley One and Other 2000. Photo: Jonty Wilde

​​With over 90 sculptures set across 500 acres, exhibitions, two shops, several places to enjoy delicious food and drink, an outdoor play space, diverse wildlife and much more – there is a lot to pack in to a trip to YSP.

Bryony Sharpe, visitor welcome and ticketing manager at YSP​, writes:

We’ve recently launched a new Spring/Summer Pass, which includes unlimited visits between now and the end of September, don’t forget parking is free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With several exhibitions opening in the coming months – international artist Bharti Kher on June 22, York-based painter Carol Douglas on July 13, and Elisabeth Frink on July 20 there’s always something new to enjoy or to revisit.

Little Wild Wood at Yorkshire Sculpture Park. Photo David Lindsay

For our local visitors and people passing by at the end of the day, we’ve introduced a special £3 after 3pm ticket, perfect for drop-ins. As always, kids get into YSP for free and we’ve designed a special £3 menu so they can have some food while they’re here in the late afternoon before winding down for the night.

Little Wild Wood, YSP’s new outdoor play space right next to YSP Centre, has everything little ones need to get close to nature and art, build dens, make new friends and have adventures.

Dog walkers can enjoy the dog friendly YSP Learning Café, the perfect pitstop and you can even treat your pup to a dog ice cream by Scoops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I joined YSP a little over a year ago, and before then I was a frequent visitor, often bringing friends for the first time, and one place I would always take them is the Upper Lake. YSP’s natural beauty is what makes it so unique, I love stumbling upon a sculpture by Antony Gormley perched high up in the tree canopy.

Bryony Sharpe, Visitor Welcome and Ticketing Manager at Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

The best part about my role is being part of the Visitor Experience Team, which is one of the largest teams at YSP, full of varied knowledge and experience. Working with colleagues who have worked here for many years, in one case 26 years, means that you’re never too far away from a good story about the Park.

Don’t be put off by bad weather – YSP is a fantastic day out come rain or shine. Go out, get muddy and head down to the woodlands.

The Spring/Summer Pass (individual £50/plus guest £70) and £3 after 3pm tickets are available until 29 September.