It was quickly picked up in the UK which produced its own scene.

House music in Leeds has a rich history with Kaos sparking a huge following in the late 1980s with DJs like Mark & Farrar as well as regular guest Sasha.

In addition, Ricky’s was packed out every weekend and, eventually, The Gallery which was upstairs would reach the height of acclaim, voted second best rave venue in Europe by Mixmag readers and beaten only by Manchester’s Hacienda.

All smiles at The Orbit in 1991

Ossett near Wakefield spawned The Orbit, moving to Morley within a year and became world renowned legendary Techno club. The big Leeds rave brand of the 1990s at venues like the University & Corn Exchange was undoubtedly Ark, running until 1997 for the ‘Last Ever Ark’!

Well thanks to local promoter Gary Woodhouse, going under the name 1.21gigawatts, clubbers can take a trip back to a point in time with the DJs that played these events reuniting for Anniversaries of each year from 1987 through 1996, happening twice a year as each year reaches its 30th or 35th Anniversary.

One anniversary has seen original ravers Dream Frequency perform along with DJs including Rob Tissera and on April 2, Ark, Orbit & Gallery DJs reunite for 1991 Revisited at Leeds Warehouse with a stellar line up including Scratchmaster DJ Sy, Steve Luigi, Mark Holliday and a live PA from Awesome 3 plus Techno DJ Mark EG raising the roof in the loft.

Future events include 1987 Revisited in June with Jon Dasilva & Mark Alexander then in November, Graeme Park, Anne Savage & Paul Dakeyne are amongst the line up for 1992 Revisited.

Ravers at The Orbit in 1991

To buy tickets visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1991-revisited-dj-systeve-luigimark-egawesome-3mark-hollidaypmonsoon-tickets-163079092957 site.