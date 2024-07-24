Vibrant artwork on display at Artwork Wakefield

By Lucy BrownContributor
Published 24th Jul 2024, 09:42 BST
Artists including John Martin Jackson, Amy Townend and Susan Lindley will be among those exhibiting vibrant and eye-catching work as part of the next Artwalk Wakefield.

The event takes place on Wednesday July 31 between 5pm and 9pm, with at least 10 venues taking part and showcasing over 28 artists.

At The Polka Hop on George Street, John Martin Jackson returns to Artwalk after a six-year gap with his popular pop-up stall ‘Takeaways for a Tenner’ featuring limited edition art pieces and paintings.

Meanwhile, at the Chantry Chapel, Amy Townend is exhibiting abstract works based on her travels to places like New Zealand and Australia, while Susan Lindley displays work influenced by the local Yorkshire fauna, landscape and folklore at the same venue.

Artwork by John Martin JacksonArtwork by John Martin Jackson
Artwork by John Martin Jackson

Elsewhere, Westgate Studios is packed with things to see and do, including the opportunity to contribute to a mosaic that will live in Lightwaves Community Centre for years to come. You can also see work direct from China as Charlotte Blacker shares work produced by her students in Hebei Province.

Other venues taking part include The Pizza Yard, Wakefield Cathedral, The Red Shed, The Old Vicarage, The Gissing Centre, The Ridings Centre and The Art House. Maps will be available to pick up from venues on the night thanks to generous support from Wakefield BID.

Artwalk Wakefield is free to attend. Many venues are accessible and have refreshments available on the night. Visit www.artwalkwakefield.org to find out more.

