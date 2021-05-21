Wakefield venues open their doors for the first ‘in real life’ Artwalk in over a year

Art lovers alike are being invited to an art trail of exhibitions and events in venues around the Wakefield city centre

Artwalk Wakefield, a group of creatives committed to showcasing the art of local talent. will be celebrating the cultural life of Wakefield, with live music, artwork and interactive exhibitions taking place on Wednesday, May 26 from 5pm onwards.

This will be Artwalk Wakefield’s first ‘in real life’ event in over a year, due to the pandemic restrictions, they’ve been delivering the majority of their exhibitions online.

Artwalk Programme Producer, Amy Lilley said: "I'm really looking forward to kicking off the Artwalk programme on May 26 with our first in-person event since January 2020

Photography by David Lindsay

“Culture and creativity are at the heart of Wakefield and for the last year, most of that has been paused or moved online.

“I can't wait to see people out enjoying exhibitions and performances once again in some of our brilliant venues."

On the night, ‘The Merrie Collective’ , a local group of artists, will host a collaborative conversation in The Ridings Shopping Centre.

The community are also invited to see neon fireworks and rooftop art installations by Wakefield-based artist Richard Wheater and enjoy live music in the Boogie Woogie Bagel Bar.