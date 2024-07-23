"We all have an identity, so why not talk about it?"
Fern Woodhead, 18, who was featured in Wakefield Express in 2022 after exhibiting on a similar topic with Sir Grayson Perry in Birmingham, was approached by Wakefield Museums & Castles last year to curate the display which focuses on gender and identity.
Several personal belongings are on display, with text in the artist's own words to accompany each item. This includes the Grayson's Art Club catalogue which Fern is featured in, and the main artwork ' Boxed In (From Whence You came) ' - a powerful depiction of how Fern as both a lesbian and a nonbinary person has, at times, felt that they were somehow " made wrong."
Fern looks forward to the day when conversations about sexual and gender identity become normalised "as it helps queer people express their identities, without feeling shamed, judged or unsafe. With this art piece I hope that I can contribute to starting these conversations and help people reflect on their own identities more."
The free exhibition at Pontefract Museum runs until October 19.
