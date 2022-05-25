Young artists have their work on display in Pontefract

Some of the pupils' art work outside Pontefract Town Hall

The Jubilee Art Walk is a collaboration between Pontefract Civic Society and Pontefract Art Club.

Art club secretary Rhona Crichton contacted local schools and New College, canvases were donated by Pomfret Gallery, and Pontefract Civic Society provided the paint using cash from a National Lottery Community Fund grant.

Shops and businesses around the town were approached to display the children’s artwork.

Ms Crichton said, “it has been an absolute pleasure to be involved with this project which has showcased the talent of our young artists.

“I am delighted the way it has been received and goes to show how individuals, community groups, schools and business can work together.

The artwork is now displayed around the town and a Google map is available from both the civic society and Pontefract Art Club Facebook pages for viewing on mobile devices, and for printing.

The paintings will be on display until after the Liquorice Festival when they will be returned to the schools.

“It is hoped that this is the start of an annual partnership and art walk for the town.

Phil Cook, vice chair, Pontefract Civic Society, which has taken the lead in orchestrating the jubilee celebrations for the town said,

“We set off last year exploring how we could mark this once in a lifetime occasion through hard work and enthusiasm and not just for a few days. “I’m delighted to say working with Rhona, our like-minded community groups, schools, and businesses we feel that those goals will be achieved through new annual events to promote Pontefract as a place to work, live, enjoy and visit.