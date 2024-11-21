YSP is home to 80 per cent of all the ancient trees in district

William Grinder, Head Groundsman at Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

​YSP is home to 80 per cent of all the ancient trees in the Wakefield District area that are accessible to the public, with a further 1600 veteran and notable trees.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Grinder, Head Groundsman at Yorkshire Sculpture Park​, writes:

Set on 500 acres, across West and South Yorkshire which is divided by the River Dearne, the experienced Estates team undertake all manner of grounds maintenance and habitat management tasks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the ten years I have worked at YSP I have seen the Park transform into the award-winning visitor attraction it is today.

The addition of The Weston, with a fantastic restaurant, gallery and shop, allowed us to turn an area of mowed grass into wildflower meadows to benefit insects, pollinators and small mammals and contribute to Wakefield's Nature Recovery Plan.

Wetter, milder winters and drier, more scorching summers are presenting additional challenges for us.

Turf and landscape management is needed throughout the seasons to ensure areas remain accessible and in a condition to display sculpture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the help of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, we are about to begin a path building project in an area of the Country Park, close to important sculptures by Henry Moore.

Working with archaeological specialists to ensure we do not disturb historical features, the work will contribute to a fully accessible circular route around the Park.

49 Square by the artist David Nash gets a special mention for me.

A living artwork comprised of 49 Himalayan Birch trees planted in a grid formation, each carefully pruned yearly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planted in 2013, I have watched it mature and become a wonderful place to see swifts that have migrated from Africa to feed over open water in the summer months.

YSP is a charity, most of our income is self-generated through tickets, products and food sales.

Every visitor to YSP is supporting the vital work that we do to ensure that it remains accessible now and for future generations.

Support us by joining our Friends Membership, add a dedication on the Walk of Art 2, and help spread the word.

For more information, visit: http://ysp.org.uk