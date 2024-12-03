YSP: Perfect place for a festive day out and to find unique Christmas gifts

Yorkshire Sculpture Park Shop, 2024. Image © Paolina Varbichkova

​​As Wild Yuletide takes over YSP, it’s the perfect place for a festive day out and to find unique Christmas gifts.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grace Harvey, retail supervisor at Yorkshire Sculpture Park​, writes: With a diverse range of carefully curated products, there’s something to suit all budgets.

YSP is a charity, every purchase helps inspire audiences for generations to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On my Christmas list this year is the beautiful handmade lambswool Baa Baa Blanket and the adorable Nell the Sheep Wee One from Donna Wilson’s new range.

Grace Harvey. Photo ©Jonty Wilde, courtesy Yorkshire Scupture Park

Inspired by the beloved sheep at YSP, each product is sustainably crafted in Scotland exclusively for YSP—perfect for anyone who, like me, loves to stay cosy in winter.

This year, I’ll be gifting delicious items from our new food and drink range, adorned with iconic YSP scenes by Yorkshire illustrator Janie Burrows.

The artisan gin, made with hand-foraged botanicals from the Bretton Estate, pairs wonderfully with jams and chutneys like Yorkshire Lemon Curd and Chilli Pepper Jam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My Secret Santa will be getting some of the handmade chocolate.

I oversee the daily running of the award-winning shops and look after the craft and jewellery products.

I enjoy bringing together some of the UK’s best designers and makers for our visitors.

The best part of my job is opening deliveries from our talented craftspeople — it feels like Christmas every time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My favourite outdoor artwork at YSP is Shadow Stone Fold by Andy Goldsworthy.

I love that you must take the time to enter the sheep fold to discover the large flat stone hiding inside. Winter is the perfect time of year to activate the artwork by lying on the stone during rain or snow to leave a temporary imprint of your body.

There’s so much happening over the festive period at YSP, from the fun Wild Yuletide Sculpture Trail and a vibrant exhibition by Liz West to seasonal menus and craft workshops.

There’s almost too much to see and do in one visit!

Christmas shoppers and click-and-collectors can get into YSP for free after 3pm throughout December.