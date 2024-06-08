Bold as Brass: National Coal Mining Museum to host incredible brass band competition later this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bold as Brass is a free-entry entertainment contest for bands in the second section and under, and will be held at the Wakefield museum next weekend.

After holding its first event in 2022, the Bold as Brass contest will return for 2024, offering an exciting day out for bands and supporters at the National Coal Mining Museum in Overton.

Numerous bands in the second section and under will participate in the contest, which will take place on Saturday, June 15 from 11am.

The event is delivered in partnership with Brass Bands England (BBE) and aims to provide an opportunity for bands to perform marches within their repertoire, as well as showcase their summer programmes in a space where audiences can sit and enjoy the music.

There will be food and drink available throughout the day with bands playing alongside the giant sandpit.