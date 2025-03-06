Children invited to collect free books at Wakefield Barnardo’s shop this World Book Day

By Kara McKune
Published 6th Mar 2025, 14:00 BST

To celebrate World Book Day, Awesome Books, a UK-based sustainable bookseller, has partnered with leading children's charity Barnardo’s to help put books into the hands of thousands of children across the country.

As part of this collaboration, Awesome Books has donated over 10,000 children's books to Barnardo's retail stores nationwide, including both shops in Wakefield.

From Thursday, March 6 (World Book Day) to Saturday, March 8, children can visit any Barnardo’s store to collect a free book.

The donated collection includes a diverse range of titles suitable for various reading ages and interests.

Children's charity Barnardo’s is offering free books for customers in honour of World Book Day.

The initiative aims to promote reading among young people, particularly those who may have limited access to books at home.

Sonja Green, a spokesperson for Barnardo’s, said: “Books open doors to new worlds and possibilities. For many children who visit our stores, this might be their first book to call their own.

"We're thrilled to work with Awesome Books to make reading more accessible to children across the UK.”

