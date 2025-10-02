Local author publishes his third children’s book

Richard with the cover of his new book

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Richard Clarke, a teacher who has spent nearly 30 years in education, has released his third book in the ‘Calm Pond Series.’ His books encourage bedtime reading, as well as the development of life skills.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard works at Cathedral School in Wakefield, and lived in Woolley Moor for many years.

All three books are aimed at 4 to 11 year olds, and contain nine short stories about a group of creatures who live near his home at Blackstone Edge, which is on the border between Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His first book ‘Calm Pond’ looks at equality, resilience, honesty, change, strengths/weaknesses, anxiety, differences, empathy, bereavement and mental health. Released in late 2023, it got to number 8 in the Amazon charts for short stories for young adults.

Calm Pond, the location of Richard’s tales.

His sequel, “Further Adventures at Calm Pond’ looks at patience, tests/exams, kindness, mindfulness, critical-thinking, creativity, inclusion, courage and compassion . Released in 2024, it reached number 1 in the Amazon charts (Hot New Releases) for Chapter Books and Short Story Collections.

His latest book ‘More Tales from Calm Pond’ looks at First Aid, Littering, ‘Its Good to Talk’, Rules, Positive and Fixed Mindsets, Healthy Habits, Integrity, Teamwork, Problem Solving, and a special story on the the importance of Remembrance Day.

His latest book is available to preorder now on kindle. The paperback version will be available on Amazon from October 18th.

https://amzn.eu/d/5ZntVyU

To keep upto date with all things related to Calm Pond, check out the Facebook group ‘The Calm Pond series by Richard Clarke’ .