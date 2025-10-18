Milly 'books' trip on luxury train

A trip on a luxury train owned by a Wakefield businessman has inspired a new novel out this month by best-selling Yorkshire author Milly Johnson.

David Pitts, who runs DP Publicity in the city, bought the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle from the iconic Orient Express group eight years ago.

And Milly, 61, got the idea for her new blockbuster called Let the Bells Ring Out, after travelling on it last year.

She said: “I had such an amazing time – everybody on board did. Everything is top notch.

New novel ... Milliy rings the Belle with her best-selling book

“It’s an unashamed indulgence, a treat. Guests are on board to make memories.”

Her book, which is published this month, tells how seven strangers find themselves stranded in the middle of nowhere by a devastating blizzard two days before Christmas.

But they find sanctuary aboard a luxury train called the Yorkshire Belle which is unable to travel further because of all the snow blocking the line.

Prolific author Milly, from Barnsley, has written more than 30 books but this one is on track to be her biggest seller yet.

The champagne is on ice ... time for dinner on the Northern Belle

And she plans to take another journey on the Northern Belle’s special Christmas Lunch trip from Huddersfield on Saturday, December 20.

A Northern Belle spokesman said: “We were delighted to discover that our wonderful train inspired Milly’s new book.

“We are sure it will be a big seller – it sounds like an ideal Christmas present – and it will be great to welcome Milly back on board the Belle in December.”

The Northern Belle has just been voted the fifth best train in the world by readers of the prestigious Condé Nast Traveller magazine.

Music while you dine ... the train's resident musicians serenade passengers

Actor Bill Nighy described it as the “Grand Dame of luxury travel” when it featured on Channel 5 last year.

The train will be making two trips to Edinburgh from Yorkshire during November, before a series of slap-up Christmas Lunch excursions in December.

For more details, see www.northernbelle.co.uk