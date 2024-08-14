Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield author SJ Bradley will launch her short story collection, “Maps of Imaginary Towns”, on September 26, focusing on the impact of austerity on people who live in the North.

Speaking about her short story collection, SJ – who grew up in Horbury – said: “It’s a collection of short stories about my experiences of working in the community and voluntary sector; a lot of the things I have seen and heard and witnessed.

“It is about technology and how we connect with each other” and “everyday human interactions”, she added.

Living and working in Yorkshire, SJ said the stories were in part inspired by her own observations of austerity over the past decade, in particular the hit that the art sector took. Some stories are set in Wakefield itself,

Author SJ Bradley in Wakefield city centre. Bradley's short story collection Maps of Imaginary Towns will be available from September 26. Picture: Scott Merrylees

She said: “People’s lives have really been affected by austerity, particularly in the North of England. Things like the closure of libraries, closures in things like art schemes and opportunities to do things.

“What I have noticed over the past 14 years is a gradual disappearing of opportunities and lack of infrastructure that supports artists generally.”

An alumnus of Horbury Comprehensive and Wakefield College, SJ said she had a positive experience attending arts college in the nineties, yet still felt those interested in the arts in the North are negatively impacted by a lack of opportunity compared with those living in the South.

She said: “The opportunity for people to study the arts at school, those opportunities are getting smaller or do not exist and what I would really like to see would be for the arts to come back in schools [and] in the local community.

“I think the arts really improve people’s lives and people should have those opportunities all over the country, no matter where they are.

“A lot of opportunities are centralised in London. I think it would be great to have more opportunities spread throughout the country.

“We have lost a lot of talented people through that lack of opportunity.”

A book launch for “Maps of Imaginary Towns” will take place at Mill Hill Chapel in Leeds on Thursday, September 26 where SJ will be in conversation with award-winning local author Stu Hennigan. Tickets are available from Ticket Source.