Brass Band Week 2025 brings the buzz of brass

Now in its second year, the nationwide celebration returns with live music, school performances, and community pride

The uplifting sound of brass will once again fill the air this summer as Brass Band Week 2025 returns—and Yorkshire is proudly joining the national celebration. The week - which starts on Saturday and runs to 13 July - promises a lively line-up of events that highlight how brass music brings communities together, inspires young people, and creates moments of shared joy.

Taking place across the UK, Brass Band Week invites bands of all types and traditions to get involved—whether through local concerts, street performances, workshops, or school visits. Organised by Brass Bands England (BBE), participating events benefit from a range of support including free educational resources, paid promotion, and national awards recognising outstanding achievements in community engagement, creative programming, and youth involvement.

Some of the performances confirmed so far include the Malton White Star Band’s 125th anniversary at St. Michael’s Church on 5th July in Malton, Bands in the Park with Grange Moor Brass on 6th July at Crow Nest Park, Dewsbury and Brassed On! Barnsley, 12th July, The Glass Works Square, Barnsley.

A key part of the celebration is Proms in the Playground, running alongside Brass Band Week from 30 June to 18 July. Now in its fourth year, the initiative brings live brass music directly to primary school playgrounds, offering many children their first ever experience of a brass performance. These concerts are more than just a fun morning—they’re designed to spark interest in music, encourage instrument learning, and connect schools with their local bands.

BBE helps facilitate these connections and supplies Key Stage 2-focused teaching resources to support classroom learning around each performance.

Michael Kilroy, Chair of BBE, shared his excitement:

“Imagine a UK-wide festival of exciting brass band events for people of different ages, backgrounds and interests, offering the opportunity for new audiences to discover the joy of a brass band through hundreds of events in parks, concert halls and on local high streets. Now that’s something I’d love to be a part of!”

That energy is echoed across the cultural sector. Darren Henley, Chief Executive of Arts Council England, added:

“Brass Bands occupy a really important role in our national musical life. I’m always struck by the huge amount of shared joy on show from brass band performers and audiences alike due to the consistently excellent musicianship on display on stage. Last year’s Brass Band Week was such a success, and I know it will continue to grow in future years thanks to the work of Brass Bands England.”

Founded in 1968 as the British Federation of Brass Bands, BBE has grown into the key national organisation supporting and championing the brass band community. As one of Arts Council England’s Investment Principles Support Organisations, BBE helps bands across the UK to develop their music-making, connect with their communities, and thrive for generations to come.

To learn more or register an event, visit: www.bbe.org.uk