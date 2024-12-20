Bring Paddington to Wakefield!
As part of the Paddington Visits trail, a national initiative celebrating the release of Paddington in Peru in cinemas, one lucky location will be selected to host a brand-new Paddington statue. Wakefield City Centre has all the charm, community spirit, and landmarks that make it the perfect place for Paddington’s next stop.
From the historic Wakefield Cathedral to the bustling independent businesses around the city centre, there is no shortage of spots where Paddington can explore. One such place is Marmalade on the Square, a local café hotspot that serves delicious food and offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere – perfect for everyone’s favourite marmalade-loving bear. Paddington could enjoy a sandwich or two and relax with a cup of tea at this beloved café.
How You Can Help:
To enter for a chance to see Paddington in Wakefield, simply send an email to [email protected] with the following:
- Your name
- Your contact email address
- Mention that location you want to see Paddington is Wakefield
- A short message (no more than 100 words) telling Paddington why Wakefield is the ideal location for his next adventure.
Entries must be submitted by Sunday, 5th January 2024.
The winning location will be chosen based on the creativity and heartfelt nature of the submissions, so this is a fantastic opportunity for residents and businesses to showcase just what makes Wakefield such a special place. Whether it’s local landmarks, the unique community spirit, or our welcoming cafés, we want to show Paddington all the reasons he should make Wakefield his next home.
Thomas Wales, Chief Executive of Wakefield BID, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for Wakefield to be a part of the Paddington Visits trail. We believe our city offers everything Paddington would love – from our friendly community to our vibrant city centre. Let’s show the world why Wakefield is the perfect place for this beloved bear!”
Don’t miss out on the chance to bring Paddington to Wakefield! Submit your entry by 5th January and help us make this adventure come to life.