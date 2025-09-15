Bumper line-up for September’s Artwalk Wakefield

Wednesday 24th September will see around 40 exhibitions and performances across the city centre as the bi-monthly cultural event returns for its fifth outing of 2025.

Make your way down to the Lower Kirkgate area of town, where five venues provide a mini-Artwalk of their own.

Start at The Distillery Bar at Tileyard North before crossing to the Chantry Chapel to see a selection of paintings by Graham Colbeck. Continuing up Kirkgate, stop by Wakefield Kirkgate Railway Station, West Yorkshire History Centre, and The Pizza Yard for more exhibitions.

Once you get into the city centre, be sure to stop by Westgate Studios where The Art Exchange CIC is celebrating the Official Grand Reopening of the Big Room with unseen work by Cynthia Kenny, Lisa Robinson, and fresh displays from Wakefield Camera Club, as well as an open mic session. Elsewhere in the Studios, 10 other artists have work on display.

Artist Helen Field in her studio at Westgate Studios

Fans of Wakefield’s architecture should head over to WX Wakefield Exchange where Marie Keen is displaying a 1.5m x 0.5m oil painting featuring some of the highlights of the city. Meanwhile, Julie Gledhill Dawson has an early evening exhibition at Wakefield Library called ‘Out of the Window’.

Other venues taking place in this Artwalk include: The Six Chimneys, The Old Vicarage, The Red Shed, Wakefield Cathedral, Waterstones, Marmalade on the Square, CoffeeWrite, and The Art House.

Maps will be available from participating venues in the days before the event, and you can also visit the website or social media pages to get full details of the programme. Search “Artwalk Wakefield”.

The Artwalk Volunteer Team are grateful to Wakefield BID for their continued support in producing the maps for these bi-monthly Artwalks.