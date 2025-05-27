Castleford gets ready to pedal for cancer support charity Team Solan

This weekend, the community in Castleford is invited to get behind a powerful local fundraising event as Levi’s Junction 32 store joins forces with North East cancer charity Team Solan for a weekend of cycling, fundraising and awareness.

Taking place on Saturday 31 May and Sunday 1 June, the Castleford event is part of Levi’s new ‘10 for 10’ summer campaign, which sees 10 Levi’s stores across the North East take on 10 static bike rides – all with the aim of raising a shared total of £10,000 for Team Solan.

Stationary bikes will be set up outside the store at Junction 32 Shopping Outlet, where staff, volunteers, and passers-by will be encouraged to hop on and cycle in support of people affected by cancer. Donations can be made on site using QR codes and contactless payment options.

Who is Team Solan?

Jack Clark is just one of Levi’s staff members doing his bit for Team Solan

Team Solan is a County Durham-based cancer support charity, founded by Mark Solan, who lost his mum to cancer at just 15. The charity provides practical, emotional and financial support to individuals and families affected by cancer – referred to by the charity as Warriors. This includes patients, carers, and loved ones. This partnership with Levi’s is helping it grow its reach across Yorkshire and beyond.

The campaign was launched by Sarah Montanarini (née Lax), Levi’s North East Community Champion. Sarah was supported by Team Solan when her now-husband was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and the charity’s help left a lasting impression.

“Team Solan was there for me in a way no one else could be,” said Sarah. “This campaign is my way of giving something back and bringing their amazing work to more people across the North.”

Castleford is the second stop on the ‘10 for 10’ tour, which started earlier this month in Dalton Park and will continue on to major locations including Newcastle, Leeds, York and Edinburgh.

12 Levi’s stores, from Leeds to Edinburgh, have pledged to support Team Solan

Get involved

“We’d love to see Castleford locals come along and support this brilliant cause,” said Sarah. “Whether you donate a few pounds, or simply help spread the word, every little helps.”

Mark Solan, founder of the charity, added: “The support from Levi’s has been nothing short of incredible. This partnership isn’t just about money, it’s about showing people affected by cancer that they’re seen, supported and not alone. We’re so grateful to the Castleford team for being part of it.”

Event details:

Levi's stores throughout the North East, including Castleford, are doing their bit for the cancer charity.

Location: Levi’s, Junction 32 Shopping Outlet, Castleford

Dates: Saturday 31 May and Sunday 1 June

Activities: Static bike ride challenge, donations, fundraising, team meet-and-greet

Everyone is welcome, and even a small donation can go a long way in helping Team Solan continue their life-changing work.

To learn more or support the charity directly, visit www.teamsolan.org.