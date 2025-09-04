Castleford Male Voice Choir - “Autumn Concert”

Castleford Male Voice Choir will be performing its “Autumn Concert” at Trinity Methodist Church, Castleford on Saturday September 27 at 2.30pm.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concert is to raise funds for Castleford Male Voice Choir's Centenary year in 2026. Monies raised will enable us to put on a "Year to Remember" including our Centenary Concert at Wakefield Cathedral in June 2026.

Tickets are available for the very reasonable sum of £8.00 and can be booked direct with Ian on 07517 354446 or via the Castleford MVC’s website: ww.castlefordmalevoicechoir.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concert will include a wide range of music including traditional male voice pieces such as Calon Lan, Cwm Rhondda and Speed Your Journey from the Opera Nabucco, plus music from Elvis and the Rock Group Queen so there is something for all musical tastes.

Refreshments will be served in the interval, plus the opportunity for you to win one of our wonderful prizes on the Raffle.

Looking forward to seeing you on the 27th!