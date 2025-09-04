Castleford Male Voice Choir - “Autumn Concert”
The concert is to raise funds for Castleford Male Voice Choir's Centenary year in 2026. Monies raised will enable us to put on a "Year to Remember" including our Centenary Concert at Wakefield Cathedral in June 2026.
Tickets are available for the very reasonable sum of £8.00 and can be booked direct with Ian on 07517 354446 or via the Castleford MVC’s website: ww.castlefordmalevoicechoir.co.uk.
The concert will include a wide range of music including traditional male voice pieces such as Calon Lan, Cwm Rhondda and Speed Your Journey from the Opera Nabucco, plus music from Elvis and the Rock Group Queen so there is something for all musical tastes.
Refreshments will be served in the interval, plus the opportunity for you to win one of our wonderful prizes on the Raffle.
Looking forward to seeing you on the 27th!