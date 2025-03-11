Castleford Male Voice Choir spring concert

Castleford Male Voice Choir will be performing its “Spring Concert” at All Saints Church, Pontefract on Saturday March 22 at 7.15pm.

The concert is to raise funds for the All Saints Church and the Castleford Male Voice Choir. Tickets can be booked direct from All Saints Church or via Castleford MVC’s website: www.castlefordmalevoicechoir.co.uk. The Ticket price is by “Donation”, which simply means that we are asking the audience to donate at the end of the concert based on their level of enjoyment; how good is that!

The concert will include a wide range of music including traditional male voice pieces such as Calon Lan, Cwm Rhondda and Speed Your Journey from the Opera Nabucco, plus music from Elvis and the Rock Group Queen so there is something for all musical tastes.

Refreshments will be served in the interval, plus the opportunity for you to win one of our wonderful prizes on the Raffle.

We look forward to seeing you there. For more information please contact Ian on 07517 354446.

