Castleford Male Voice Choir spring concert

Castleford Male Voice Choir will be performing its “Spring Concert” at All Saints Church, Pontefract on Saturday March 22 at 7.15pm.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concert is to raise funds for the All Saints Church and the Castleford Male Voice Choir. Tickets can be booked direct from All Saints Church or via Castleford MVC’s website: www.castlefordmalevoicechoir.co.uk. The Ticket price is by “Donation”, which simply means that we are asking the audience to donate at the end of the concert based on their level of enjoyment; how good is that!

The concert will include a wide range of music including traditional male voice pieces such as Calon Lan, Cwm Rhondda and Speed Your Journey from the Opera Nabucco, plus music from Elvis and the Rock Group Queen so there is something for all musical tastes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Refreshments will be served in the interval, plus the opportunity for you to win one of our wonderful prizes on the Raffle.

We look forward to seeing you there. For more information please contact Ian on 07517 354446.