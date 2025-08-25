Celebrate Vue Castleford’s opening this week with £1 films, giveaways and special guests

To mark its arrival in Castleford, Vue is hosting a family event on its opening day, 28 August.

Taking place between 10am and 2pm, Vue has teamed up with Castleford Tigers and Xscape Yorkshire to celebrate with a host of activities and special £1 screenings.

The limited screenings are first-come-first-served and can be booked through Vue’s website from today, providing attendees with the opportunity to test out the luxury venue for just £1 per ticket when booked online or £2 in-venue.

Three are set to take place during the opening day with Cbeebies Musical: The Great Ice Cream Hunt at 10.10am, Madagascar at 10.30am, Bluey Let’s Play Chef at 10:05am and 11.45am, and The Dark Knight at 07:15pm.

At the event, locals can meet Castleford Tigers mascot JT plus a couple of the players, play the team’s rugby scoring game, and have the chance to get their hands on free match tickets.

Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and F’Real milkshake samples will also be available to try. Both treats can also be found in Vue’s new retail concept within the venue, Vue Your Way, allowing customers to scan their ticket before moving freely around the food and drink area to build their big screen snacks how they wish, before paying at the self-checkout.

Chris Musgrave, General Manager of Vue Castleford, said: “What better way to mark our first day in Castleford than to partner with its fantastic local rugby team. We hope to see lots of families along to celebrate with us.

“There will be the opportunity to pose for a photo with JT and the Castleford Tigers players and the exclusive £1 screenings will be scheduled during the day. We advise customers to book these via the website to get the special £1 rate, and we anticipate they will sell out quickly.

“But you don’t need to have a £1 screening ticket to enjoy the fun, you can still take part in our activities and we’ll also have a fantastic array of blockbusters including Caught Stealing, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and a special 50th anniversary screening of the original summer blockbuster, Jaws.

“We look forward to opening our doors and ensuring locals have the best big screen experience during their visits.”

Jason Warren, Centre Director at Xscape Yorkshire, added, “We’re delighted to welcome film lovers back to Xscape with the arrival of Vue.

We know just how much the big screen has been missed in the area, and with Vue’s state-of-the-art facilities, including their new EPIC by Vue experience and VIP seating, visitors can now enjoy the latest blockbusters in truly spectacular style.

“As one of Yorkshire’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, we’re passionate about creating unforgettable days out – from high-energy activities and family dining to now, the ultimate cinema experience. Vue’s opening is an exciting new chapter in our mission to make Xscape the go-to destination for family fun, thrills, and lasting memories, all under one roof.”

Castleford will be only the second Vue in the UK to bring the brand-new large format experience, EPIC by Vue, to its customers. Offering breath-taking colour and mind-blowing sound on the biggest and best screen in the venue, EPIC will feature new HDR By Barco 4k laser projection and Dolby Atmos three-dimensional audio experience.

Alongside EPIC, Vue Castleford will have 13 other screens, each featuring Vue’s VIP seating.

Tickets for both the limited £1 screenings and Vue’s regular film schedule are available to book now at www.myvue.com/castleford, with prices starting from just £5.99 when booked online.